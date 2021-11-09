Soufriere Welcomes Resumption Of Cruise Ship Calls

Press Release:– After two years, Port Soufriere has welcomed its first Port Call. On Sunday, November 7th, 2021, the port was graced with its first Cruise ship for the season – The Royal Clipper.

To usher in the moment, a welcome rite was held in collaboration with the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), the Soufriere Constituency Office, and Council.

The sound of sweet steel pan music and drums vibrated through the Soufriere Waterfront while masqueraders moved to the rhythm. Vendors adorned the streets to showcase their local crafts and talent.

According to the SRDF’s Operation Manager, Mr. Lester Cazaubon, “We are seeing the fruits of our labour. This initiative aimed to create a new tourism product for the long-term viability of the community of Soufriere and environs. It will allow vendors, a well-deserved opportunity to showcase diversity in local products, creating opportunities for financial gain which will boost the Soufriere economy.”

Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere, Hon. Emma Hippolyte is delighted with the recommencement of Port entry to the touristic town. “I am elated especially for our vendors. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire sector has been underground. With this vessel in port, we are allowing our vendors and musicians an opportunity to earn something. We are also showing another part of our culture” she stated.

Mrs. Hippolyte anticipates that the Soufriere waterfront will come alive every Sunday not just for the visitors but to invite everyone to experience the hospitality and beauty of the people of Soufriere.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural, and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Centre, Soufriere jetties, 88.5 Soufriere FM, and Soufriere Beach Park.

