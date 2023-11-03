Soufriere To Welcome Over 80 Cruise Calls – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

As Saint Lucia gears up for an exciting 2023/24 cruise tourism season, the picturesque town of Soufriere is excited to welcome 88 cruise calls as part of the cruise schedule.

The Soufriere experience has received accolades as one of the top 5 cruise experiences in the Caribbean, and this season is poised to continue that tradition of excellence.

With its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and a myriad of tourist attractions, Soufriere is all set to offer cruise passengers yet another unforgettable experience.

The first cruise call to Soufriere for this season is on Sunday 5th November with the visit of Royal Clipper.

As Soufriere prepares to host an array of cruise calls and visitors from all over the world, this scenic destination stands ready to showcase its unique charm, warm hospitality, and the remarkable experiences that make it a Caribbean treasure.

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) operates the Soufriere Jetties and has been a key player in enhancing the cruise experience in Soufriere, ensuring the smooth arrival and departure of cruise passengers, and working closely with partner agencies to safeguard the cruise industry.

The upcoming 2023/24 cruise season holds great potential, benefiting not just Soufriere but the entirety of Saint Lucia. Cruise tourism serves as a fundamental pillar of the island’s economy, positively impacting tour operators, artisans, taxi drivers, and bolstering local businesses.

The Member of Parliament for Soufriere, Hon Emma Hippolyte, has expressed excitement and optimism for the season, emphasizing the commitment to engaging with local groups to ensure that the community appreciates the importance of the cruise industry.

SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

