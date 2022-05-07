Soufriere MP Shocked After Fond St Jacques Woman’s Body Found In Pool Of Blood – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Asserting that the community of Fond St Jacques in Soufriere is small and close-knit, Soufriere-Fond St Jacques MP Emma Hippolyte has expressed shock after reports that a son discovered his mother Cesinta Lionel’s body in a pool of blood on Thursday.

The son, Taj Stephen, told reporters that he discovered his mother on the floor of her residence.

“When I reached there the door was locked so I make the round around the house and when I came around I saw her lie down on the floor with only a top and without panty and blood running our from her mouth,” Stephen told HTS Evening News on Friday night, adding that he ran to get help.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that to my mom,” he expressed.

– Advertisement –

Soufriere MP Emma Hippolyte observed that violence, including violence against women, is a concern.

And she recalled that earlier this year, the government passed a revamped Domestic Violence bill.

But she noted that in tackling the issue of violence, more is required, including work with the police, education in schools, conversations in the churches, and reaching out to the communities to help them understand that they will survive only through togetherness.

“The only thing that will glue us together is love and you cannot love somebody and at the same time inflict violence and pain. We need to have that conversation continually,” Hippolyte told St Lucia Times.

“We need to stop the violence but I think our biggest challenge is how,” the MP stated.

She recalled that she recently addressed a peace rally where young people appeared to be loving individuals.

However, Hippolyte lamented that sometimes these same individuals create conflict and pain.

“I cannot put the two things together,” Hippolyte, who personally knows the bereaved Fond St Jacques family, expressed.

“We have to give emotional and counselling support to the family,” the Soufriere MP stated.

At the same time, she hoped for a speedy investigation into Cesinta Lionel’s death.

– Advertisement –