Soufriere Man Recalls Gruesome Discovery Of His Girlfriend’s Body At Ruby Estate – St. Lucia Times News

The distraught partner of the Island’s latest homicide victim wants whosoever was responsible for her death to face the full brunt of the law.

Police identified the deceased as Mary Gimie, 54, of Ruby Estate, Soufriere, and disclosed that officers received a report of her lifeless body about 5:50 pm on Friday.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to call the Soufriere Police Station at 456- 3620 or 456- 4110 or the Crime Hotline at 45CRIME for anonymous reporting.

“I found the body,” the deceased’s boyfriend Benedict Laurencin recalled.

He told St Lucia Times that he had tried unsuccessfully to reach Mary by telephone after she did not return home following a funeral that she attended on Thursday.

But he said her phone went to voicemail.

However, Laurencin said he calmed his fears hoping that Mary might have overnighted at a friend’s house as she had done previously, returning home the next day.

Nevertheless, he recalled that he did not sleep well that night.

And the next day, he said he found her slippers on the road, her purse hanging on a papaya tree nearby, and her body face down, covered in blood, about 100 feet away from their home.

“The clothing was on her but the whole body wasn’t covered,” he said, adding that the body had no underwear.

He said that the police were summoned to the scene.

The Soufriere labourer said the death of his girlfriend of some seven years was a severe blow resulting in his hospitalisation with high blood pressure on Sunday, his 60th birthday.

Laurencin said he was not aware of a date for the post-mortem examination.

On Monday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the Ruby Estate homicide as ‘horrendous’ and extended condolences to the bereaved relatives and friends.

“No crime is good. Such crimes are even more horrendous, and it is crying to heaven for vengeance. We hope that the people who committed this deadly crime are arrested and brought to justice,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

Saint Lucia has recorded 23 homicides so far for the year.

