Soufriere Hospital Gets Vehicle, Coolers For Specimen Transportation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Diagnostic services provided to clients at the Soufriere Hospital are expected to be enhanced significantly following the recent handover of a chemistry analyzer, coolers and a vehicle for specimen transportation.

The handover was made by the Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Health, through the OECS Regional Health Project.

The coolers and vehicle for specimen transportation will be used to safely handle specimen transportation to the labs and the chemistry analyzer will allow for testing to be done at the Soufriere hospital.

Project Coordinator of the Health Systems Strengthening Project and the OECS Regional Health Project, Mrs. Jeanette Jn Louis-Hughes, said she is pleased that the OECS Regional Health Project’s assistance will result in strengthening the health system’s services.

“Component one is entailed improve health facilities and lab capacity to specifically improve the lab network and to support investment in the lab infrastructure. It is our expectation that the Soufriere Hospital will maximize the use of these resources in an efficient manner, to better serve the clients of the institution.”

Principal Nursing Officer for the Soufriere Hospital, Ms. Alicia Alexander said the supplies will allow for basic lab testing at the Soufriere Hospital, and improvement in the transportation of lab samples to the Ezra Long Laboratory and the St. Jude Hospital.

“Any urgent care unit should be able to attain basic lab values. Patients with gastro infections, diabetic patients and hypertensive patients need basic labs. Also, the availability of a chemistry and hematology machine greatly and significantly strengthens our services.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Jenny Daniel celebrated the support received through the OECS Regional Health Project.

She said the donation will allow the ministry to continue its thrust to improve the quality of care provided in the primary health care setting.

“The enhancement of diagnostic services at this facility will also assist with reducing out-of-pocket expenditure on lab services and transportation for the persons who access such services within Soufriere. This activity is therefore consistent with the principles of Universal Health Coverage, that speak to increasing accessibility and affordability of quality health services in Saint Lucia.”

Mr. Ernest Augier who stood in for the Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere thanked the PIU. He said the gesture signifies the importance that government places on providing essential health care.

Minister for Health, Hon. Moses Jn Baptiste, said this marks progress toward the attainment of Universal Health Coverage: “It is important for us to keep focused to ensure that what we are doing will benefit the people of Saint Lucia, and others who access our health care services well.” The chemistry analyzer, coolers and vehicle for specimen transportation were financed through the OECS Regional Health Project to the tune of over EC$277, 000.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health

– Advertisement –