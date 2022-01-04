Son Charged With Murder In Death By Strangulation Of His Mother At Jacmel – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– On Friday, December 31, 2021, about 10:30p.m. officers attached to the Anse La Raye Police Station responded to a report of a homicide at Blackstone, Jacmel.

On arrival officers observed the unresponsive body of a female with visible marks of violence. A pathologist was summoned to the scene, who conducted preliminary investigations and pronounced her dead.

The female was formally identified during that time as Florence Augustin of Jacmel. A post mortem examination was performed to determine the cause of death. It was determined that Florence Augustin died as a result of strangulation.

The son of the deceased, Lenny Augustin, a fifty three year old construction worker and resident of Jamel, has been formally arrested and charged for causing her death.

– Advertisement –

The murder charges (Contrary to Section 85 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia) were preferred earlier today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and he will be escorted to the First District Court for a bail hearing.

– Advertisement –