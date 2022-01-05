Son Charged In Death Of His Mother At Jacmel Remanded In Custody – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The First District Court remanded a fifty-three-year-old construction worker in custody until February 8, when he appeared for a bail hearing on a charge of murder arising from the death of his 70-year-old mother.

Police charged Lenny Augustin with the woman’s death on Tuesday, the same day he appeared before the court.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, around 10:30 pm, officers attached to the Anse La Raye Police Station responded to a report of a homicide at Blackstone, Jacmel, and found Florence Augustin unresponsive.

Officers arrested her son shortly afterwards.

A post mortem examination determined that the mother died due to strangulation.

