Soley Kouche Rises To Win Foodie Fortnight

Last year the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) announced the Saint Lucia Carnival Foodie Fortnight, during the month of July.

The culinary event aimed to celebrate Saint Lucia Carnival within the restaurant sector by luring food enthusiasts during that period to delight in the cuisine of local restaurants.

Aimed at doing both locals and visitors a flavour, diners were enticed to explore the diverse culinary offerings available on the island while providing them with an opportunity to discover new dining experiences.

According to organizers, throughout the event, participating restaurants across the island would entice guests with specially curated fixed-price menus and cocktails that highlight the talents and creativity of their chefs.

Carnival Foodie Fortnight was re-introduced this year, and this time diners were asked to vote for their favourite dining experience.

On Monday, August 12, 2024, the SLHTA and SLTA held a brief awards ceremony to announce the winners.

The ceremony was held at the conference room of the SLTA.

In attendance were SLHTA CEO Noorani Azeez, SLHTA Director Wadi Zakhour, SLTA Head of Marketing Dexter Percil, Marketing Manager Chris Gustave and representatives of the winning restaurants.

The 2024 Carnival Foodie Fortnight concluded on July 20 and featured seven participating restaurants offering a variety of menu options.

In third place was Amici Restaurant, second place Big Chef Steakhouse and the winner Soley Kouche Restaurant located in Choiseul.

Following the announcement Head of Marketing at the SLTA Dexter Percil explained that the idea was to create a local culinary experience during the biggest stay over arrival period, carnival.

“In partnership with the SLHTA we were able to attract some of the key restaurants and encouraged them to use local products in their menu and to showcase up and coming chefs as well,” Percil stated.

“Of much significance for us too, is the relationship that we are building with the SLTA and how we are cooperating in driving initiatives towards the stakeholder members so that as a destination we are engaging them to ensure that we work together as a single unit,” Percil added.

He went on to thank all of the participating restaurants for supporting the idea and congratulated the winners.

Ironically, while most of the carnival events were in the north, many of the restaurants outside that parameter seemed to have received quite a bit of traction.

The SLHTA and the SLTA are already in discussion as to how the event can be revamped and possibly shifted within Creole Heritage month in October as a grander Food and Rum Festival, using local chocolate as the signature ingredient.