Sol working towards reopening temporarily closed sites Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Sol working towards reopening temporarily closed sites

The Esso service station at Tweedside Road, St Michael has been closed for several weeks.

Sol Barbados is “actively working” towards reopening three of its service stations that have been closed.

In a media release on Friday, the Sol Distributor and licensed distributor of the Esso Retail Network in Barbados apologised for the temporary closure of the Sol Top Rock, Tweedside Road and Paynes Bay Esso service stations.

“Sol is actively managing these matters directly with the respective stakeholders while Sol facilitates the sites’ transition to new management. Sol would like to thank the former Retailers and their teams and wish them success in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

The petroleum company also apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

“Sol apologises for any inconvenience and looks forward to continuing to serve its loyal customers at nearby Sol and Esso branded Service Stations.”

