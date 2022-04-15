Social Justice Ministry Hails Successful Prosecution In Sex Abuse Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment greets with optimism, news of the successful prosecution of an individual, convicted by a 9-member jury on two counts of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.

The Department of Social Justice in particular, is heartened by the fact that the Office of the

Director of Public Prosecution, was successful in bringing closure to this almost twenty-year old case.

The allegations against the defendant, was that in the years 2000 and 2001, the defendant had sexual intercourse with a female, ages 11 and 12 respectively. Guilty verdicts on both counts were handed down by a court on March 24, 2022.

“We often hear much talk in the media and in the public domain about these horrific incidents when they occur, and rightfully so. However, we seldom hear about the positive outcomes, that many times result from the relentless interventions of the Ministry and its various social services divisions,” said Permanent Secretary Velda Joseph.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment commends the Office of the DPP for its efforts at pursuing justice.

“As Permanent Secretary and on behalf of the Minister and rest of the

Management Team of the Ministry of Equity, I also want to place on record the hard work of our many Social and Family Case Workers, who away from the cameras and the limelight, work diligently with the victims of these horrific crimes and their families, in ensuring that they receive the necessary support that would return a semblance of normalcy to their lives.”

The Ministry is bolstered by and endorses the comments of the DPP’s Office in stating that

while prosecuting of cases of historical childhood sexual abuse is not common, there is no

statute of limitation on indictable offenses such as Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, Rape,

Murder etc.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment reassures Saint Lucia of its firm

commitment to continue working assiduously at being accessible and attentive to the

needs of victims, the vulnerable and downtrodden in our society.

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

