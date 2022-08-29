Soccer star Paul Pogba’s claims of extortion and threats are being investigated by French police

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)French football player Paul Pogba’s claim that he is being extorted is being investigated by French police, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to CNN on Monday.

Pogba made the claim of extortion through his legal team in a statement obtained by CNN on Monday.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told CNN an investigation was launched earlier this month. “I can confirm that an investigation was opened on 3 August 2022, in particular on the charge of extortion in an organized gang and attempted extortion in an organized gang,” the statement reads.

“The investigations were entrusted to the OCLCO,” the prosecutor’s office continued. The OCLCO is the branch of the French judicial police in charge of investigations into organized crime.

Pogba’s statement came after his brother Mathias Pogba released a series of videos on Instagram in English, French, Spanish and Italian in which he claimed that he would make “great revelations” about the conduct of his brother and Rafaela Pimenta, his agent.

