Soccer Legend Pelé Dies at 82 – St. Lucia Times

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé who famously said he was born to play football like Beethoven was born to write music, and Michelangelo was born to paint, has died at 82.

Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações – an inland city roughly 155 miles northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

As a youngster started playing soccer barefoot with socks and rags rolled up into a ball.

Later Pelé would become a household name when he amazed the world in 1958 during his World Cup debut aged 17.

At the time, he scored Brazil’s only goal in the quarter-final victory against Wales.

Dubbed the Brazilian king of soccer, Pelé would later lead his country to win a record three World Cup wins and became one of the towering sports figures of the last century.

Late in November, Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo with complications from colon cancer and a respiratory infection.

But his condition worsened.

