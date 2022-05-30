Soca Artiste ‘Ambi’ Unhurt – His Brother And A Friend Wounded In Castries Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia soca artiste Ambrose ‘Ambi’ Joseph escaped injury, but his brother and a friend sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Faux A Chaud, Castries, Saturday night.

The songwriter and performer said his brother, Ian Joseph, was due to undergo surgery while the friend, Chris George, as far as he knew, was at the ICU of the OKEU Hospital.

He said he did not know them to be in problems with anyone.

‘Ambi’ recalled changing his usual routine of playing dominoes with the boys outside in favour of praying and retiring to bed early, having performed the night before and feeling tired as a result.

He told St Lucia Times that before retiring, he could hear Ian and Chris outside talking and laughing.

But Ambi recounted that two gunshot volleys woke him up after he dozed off.

“When I opened my eyes, I saw like fire in my room,” the performer said.

“I came outside. I see my mother in the balcony. I opening my door – I see my brethren falling right in my arms right there. He was kind of heavy so I had to let him down. Then I try and look for the police,” Ambi stated.

Police and emergency responders eventually arrived on the scene, and emergency personnel said the two men who sustained gunshot wounds went to the hospital via ambulance.

“I don’t know if it was a walk-by, I don’t know if it was a drive-by – I wasn’t there,” Ambi told St Lucia Times.

And he declared that his life and the lives of his mother, father, and little brother were at risk due to Saturday night’s shooting incident.

In addition, he lamented that individuals seem to believe that they can engage in criminal acts with impunity.

Ambi also felt that he owed the decision to change his usual routine and retire early, thus removing himself from the line of fire to God.

“Like the father just tell me: ‘Ambi, tonight just stay inside. Rest yourself!’”

Headline photo: Ambrose ‘Ambi’ Joseph points to a bullet hole.

