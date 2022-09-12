Snoop Dogg Reminisce On When Queen Elizabeth Came To His Aid

Snoop Dogg reminisce on when the late Queen Elizabeth surprisingly came to his aid.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday (Sept 8) at the age of 96, and the late monarch has received many heart-warming tributes from across the world. Among those who have reacted is rapper Snoop Dogg who shared a lovely story about the monarch who was beloved across the world for her love of music and sports.

As many shared the news about the Queen’s death, Snoop Dogg re-shared an interview clip from February where he spoke about a time in the past when the Queen stepped in to aid him after he was banned from entering Britain.

In the interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop Dogg said that the Queen intervened after the ban threatened to stop him from touring in the European country. The Home Office had targeted the rapper as he was on trial for murder in 1994.

Some Brits were also not in favor of him entering the country. A newspaper front page that read, “KICK THIS EVIL BASTARD OUT!” has been circulating across the internet, confirming Snoop’s story as well.

“They kicked me out [of] the U.K. ‘Kick this evil bastard out,’” Snoop said about the event that happened almost 30 years ago.

“But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess. The Queen, n***a. The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come,” the rapper added.

Snoop Dogg also joked about the Queen’s intervention as he noted that a young Harry and William might have been behind her moves, especially since Harry seems enamored by American culture.

“When the Queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, you dig?” the rapper said.

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has been widely mourned by people across the world, including many hip hop artists like Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Eve. She has been succeeded by her son Prince Charles, 73.

Funeral arrangements for the Queen have not been announced, but her death marks the end of one of the longest reigning monarchs in history.