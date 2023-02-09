‘Snakey’ crowned Young King, competition introduces promising artistes

Black Immigrant Daily News

HEAVEN CROWNED: Heaven “Snakey” Charles sings his way to the Young Kings crown on Tuesday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

WINNING the 2023 Young Kings was welcome news for Heaven “Snakey” Charles.

“Coming from the ashes of the fire home by my mom and then losing my mom, this is a breath of fresh air and I thank God for stamping His presence in my life,” the calypsonian said.

It was last year that the singer/performer faced personal tragedy when his mother died and his family’s home was lost to fire. The win brought some much-needed joy, he said.

He won the competition with his song, What Yuh Need Again, Trinbago?

He asked TT what more it needed after 60 years, saying the country had accomplished so many things, adding Erla Christopher as the first female police commissioner among them.

The competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Wednesday. It is organised every Carnival by the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and has given rise to some of the country’s notable performers.

“I feel very elated to be Young King 2023.” Charles said he and his team always put God first and try to do what they can. This, he believes, contributed to his success on the night.

“We felt good about the performance and, at the end of the day, we thank God for the opportunity.”

Duane Ta’ziah O’Connor placed second with, Sing Hallelujah, and Nicholas Lucas placed third, singing Since Dr Williams. Seventeen finalists competed for the title.

It was O’Connor’s first time in the competition. He followed in the footsteps of his father Duane, a former Calypso Monarch and Young King.

O’Connor said it was “unbelievably awesome” and that he feels a sense of gratitude.

“I think it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to me since I won the Junior Monarch in 2018. It is wonderful to receive recognition for something I have done and love.”

Placing second makes him feel accomplished and appreciated, he said. He thanked his parents, Duane and Donessa O’Connor, family and friends for their support.

For the show’s organisers, this is just the beginning as it gets ready to celebrate 50 years as an organisation next year. NACC was launched in 1974 and its servant chairman Embau Moheni said the organisation plans to “have a lot in store” for TT going forward.

In greeting the audience at the event’s start, he said, “This year I am very pleased to say we have seen, as usual, new faces, new artistes, all striving with a very positive approach to the artform.

“Given the initiatives and efforts of our present artistes, we expect to see our artform continue to grow.”

Moheni said the artistes were taking a more developmental, co-operative, collective and collaborative approach to the artform and many were also working to develop the skill of songwriting.

Although the event began slightly late, at 7.55 pm, it ran smoothly once it began.

It introduced TT to some new, vocally strong singers like Ezekiel Yorke, Rivaldo London, Lucas and Shakir “Sackie” Harewood.

The young artistes addressed global and philosophical topics such as the distinction between human and being human, being more compassionate to achieve different outcomes and the now infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars.

Many delivered clean, spirited performances.

However, some audience members questioned its being titled Young Kings despite the presence of veteran calypsonian Gary “M’ba” Thomasos as a competitor.

Mical “Mical Teja” Williams’ performance of his 2023 hit Hall of Fame drew loud applause from the fair-sized audience.

His performance earned him fourth place.

Rivaldo London’s What If earned him fifth place and Kyle “KC” Cowie and Rondell Greaves placed sixth and seventh respectively.

The show ended at 11.25 pm.

