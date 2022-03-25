Smoke plume seen after Houthi attack on Saudi oil facility ahead of Formula 1 race weekend

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Smoke was seen rising after a Houthi-claimed attack on an Aramco oil storage facility in Jeddah, a senior official in Saudi Arabia said Friday, as Formula 1 fans headed to the country’s second-largest city ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix.

There have been no casualties so far in the attack, the official told CNN.

The Houthis said they used a “large number” of drones to target the facility. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said one ballistic missile and 10 bomb-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed group from the southern border were intercepted, according to Saudi state-run TV channel al-Ekhbariya. The statement did not mention an attack on Jeddah.

The explosion occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the race track in Jeddah where this weekend, the second running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place.

The Saudi Grand Prix is the second round of this year’s Formula 1 World Championship, and tourists from all over the world are expected to attend.

