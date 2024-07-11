Smiling Despite Adversity – Hit & Run Victim Speaks Out

By Keira St. Rose
La Clery, Castries resident Delores Desir-Marquis says she has been in constant pain and discomfort since an unlicensed motorbike rider collided with her on Tuesday, March 19th.
Delores, a mother of three children, two of whom are differently abled, was on her way home from work when the motorbike hit her, throwing her onto a nearby wall.
However, she told St. Lucia Times that the unlicensed and uninsured rider fled the scene.
Delores said she suffered multiple injuries as a result of the road incident.
Life has since been significantly different for her as she is the sole caregiver of her two differently-abled children.
Delores recalled that the youngsters had to stay out of school for two months, during which her injuries restricted her mobility.
Delores explained that the injuries have caused her significant financial strain, as she has to care for her household, her children, and now, her injuries.
She told St. Lucia Times that physiotherapy is one of her most significant expenses.
As a result, she has not been able to attend sessions regularly.
She revealed that the motorcycle rider approached her several days after the incident and gave her $XCD 250 to assist with her medical bills, but she has not heard from him since.
She disclosed that despite being in constant pain and unable to do her work or attend to her family as efficiently as before, she has given up hope on the rider and his willingness to continue assisting her with her medical bills.
The matter is currently the subject of a police investigation.
