SMC Hair Grooming Controversy: SLTU Warns Of ‘Serious Implications’ For Education – St. Lucia Times News

The St. Lucia Teachers’ Union (SLTU) has been investigating the issue at St. Mary’s College and is very disturbed about this case as it has serious implications for the entire education system.

Schools are institutions that instill values and discipline in students to help them to become law-abiding citizens.

Given the nature of the school, we all understand the importance of rules and regulations and the reasons why they should be followed.

Further, the SLTU is concerned about the impact that this matter will have on school discipline. If a student is allowed to break one rule, then inevitably the authority of all other rules would be compromised.

Thus, the stability of the entire education system would be at stake. Therefore, all school rules should be given the utmost respect, in the same manner, the rules and regulations in all other institutions are respected.

The SLTU is therefore calling on parents, the Ministry of Education and the wider community to work with our schools to protect the integrity of the school system and to allow school to continue to play its part in the development of law-abiding citizens of this country.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Teachers’ Union/ SLT

