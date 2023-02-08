Small Craft and High Surf Advisories issued Loop Barbados

Seabathers and small craft operators are being cautioned as marine conditions shift from last night through to Saturday, February 11.

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued two advisories – High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Advisory for this period – February 7 to February 11, 2023.

Northerly swells are being generated by a low-pressure system in the Atlantic. The forecast is that the weather system will affect marine waters by Thursday night, February 9, 2023.

Seas are expected to be moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). While winds are expected to increase to 20 – 25 knots (35 to 45km/h) which will maintain a deterioration in sea swells into the weekend.