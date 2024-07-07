Sly And Ricky T Crowned 2024 Soca Monarch Champions

In what was undeniably a memorable night for music, two new Soca Monarch kings have been crowned. Ricky T is the 2024 Power Soca Monarch and Sly, the Groovy Monarch.
In his comeback to competition, Sly captured the Groovy Monarch title from 6-time Groovy Monarch, Arthur Allain with his patriotic rendition “Damn Proud Lucian”. For Ricky T, this new accolade marks the 23rd time that he has successfully captured a Soca Monarch title.
The results of the 2024 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition are as follows:
Rank
Groovy Soca Monarch
Song
Power Soca Monarch
Song
Winner
Sly
Damn Proud Lucian
Ricky T
Look Something To Talk About
1st Runner- Up
Arthur Allain
Seven Times
Ezra D’Funmachine
BeYoutiful
2nd Runner- Up
Ricky T
It’s Not Your Turn
Bronxx, Matta, and Ricky T
Better Than Them
3rd Runner- Up
Imran Nerdy
Money
Imran Nerdy
Start Di Party
The 2024 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition was a spectacular display of talent and creativity by Saint Lucian artistes. The exciting weekend of competition continues on the SAB with the Republic Bank Panorama Competition on Sunday 7 July, King and Queen of the Bands on Monday, 8 July, and the Calypso Monarch Competition on Saturday, 13 July.
Tickets for all national events can be purchased at the Cell outlets and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on event days.
To stay informed on updates on Lucian Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee
