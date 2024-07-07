Sly And Ricky T Crowned 2024 Soca Monarch Champions

In what was undeniably a memorable night for music, two new Soca Monarch kings have been crowned. Ricky T is the 2024 Power Soca Monarch and Sly, the Groovy Monarch.

In his comeback to competition, Sly captured the Groovy Monarch title from 6-time Groovy Monarch, Arthur Allain with his patriotic rendition “Damn Proud Lucian”. For Ricky T, this new accolade marks the 23rd time that he has successfully captured a Soca Monarch title.

The results of the 2024 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition are as follows:

Rank

Groovy Soca Monarch

Song

Power Soca Monarch

Song

Winner

Sly

Damn Proud Lucian

Ricky T

Look Something To Talk About

1st Runner- Up

Arthur Allain

Seven Times

Ezra D’Funmachine

BeYoutiful

2nd Runner- Up

Ricky T

It’s Not Your Turn

Bronxx, Matta, and Ricky T

Better Than Them

3rd Runner- Up

Imran Nerdy

Money

Imran Nerdy

Start Di Party

The 2024 Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Competition was a spectacular display of talent and creativity by Saint Lucian artistes. The exciting weekend of competition continues on the SAB with the Republic Bank Panorama Competition on Sunday 7 July, King and Queen of the Bands on Monday, 8 July, and the Calypso Monarch Competition on Saturday, 13 July.

Tickets for all national events can be purchased at the Cell outlets and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on event days.

To stay informed on updates on Lucian Carnival go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee