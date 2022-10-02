SLTU President Urges Clear Policies On Mobile Telephone Use In Schools – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) has urged clear policies regarding the use of mobile telephones and other devices in the local education system.

Don Howell spoke to reporters last week after the latest viral classroom video appeared on social media.

In the video, a male student at a secondary school is at a blackboard with a female teacher, accusing her of not teaching correctly and declaring that she could not take a proper measurement, but wanted to teach.

“With the increased use of technology the Ministry of Education has to step in and set clear policies for the education system as it relates to the use of technology, cell phones, and other devices,” the SLTU President asserted when asked about mitigating measures.

“We also have to look at the persons recording because that is an issue,” Howell told reporters.

In this regard, he observed that before people rush to assist, they prefer to make video recordings.

“The first thing they prefer to do is to record and not understanding that recording and sharing do even more damage to the individuals than probably in some cases the incident itself,” Howell stated.

“And so we have to be mindful of that as a society and we see our children doing the same thing,” the SLTU President stated.

