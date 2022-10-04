SLTU President Lauds Teachers’ Contribution Amid ‘Minimal Appreciation’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Teachers’ Union President Don Howell has lauded the work of educators in the face of numerous challenges and minimal appreciation.

” I cannot begin to underscore the contribution that you would have made to the children of Saint Lucia while having to go through abuse, emotional trauma, stress, increased demands, high expectations. All of that you went through with minimal appreciation yet still you remain conquerors,” Howell declared.

He was addressing an ecumenical service on Sunday for the October 2-9 Teachers’ Week under the theme: The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.

Asserting that teachers face many challenges, Howell said that this teachers’ week educators must make a firm call for respect.

“We must make a firm call and demand that our employer treats us a little better,” the SLTU President stated.

At the same time, Howell explained that while teachers’ week provided an opportunity for educators to raise their voices and make a firm stand, it was also an opportunity for introspection and reconciliation.

” Reconciliation for those of us who may be disgruntled or hurt for one reason or another and may want to remove themselves or stand on a side to criticise. I say: ‘Come back home. Let us work together as one organisation,’” the SLTU President told his audience.

“Your contribution is valuable at all levels,” Howell stressed.

He also disclosed that during the teachers’ week observances, he would be making further pronouncements, “putting a little heat where the heat needs to be placed, without fear of anything.”

