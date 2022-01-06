SLTU Not Consulted About Continued Face-To-Face Education – Sources – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Reliable sources have told St Lucia Times that the authorities did not consult the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) regarding continuing face-to-face education in schools.

“Nobody had any consultation with the SLTU which does not take kindly to non-engagement,” the sources asserted.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity in the aftermath of Thursday’s announcement by Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer.

“A recommendation came from the Department of Health through the office of the Chief Medical Officer, also through the COVID management centre which was then presented to the Cabinet of Ministers and then confirmed that we are able to continue with this academic year with our face to face education for our children,” she disclosed in a statement.

The statement came against the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns that although Saint Lucia has not officially confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, it may already be here.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced confirmation of 258 new COVID-19 cases.

And health officials have indicated that the country is currently dealing with a fifth wave of the virus that started on December 16.

However, the Chief Education Officer assured that educators and administrators are following the protocols at the schools and speaking to the entire school community to strengthen health protocols in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.

Philip-Mayer urged everyone to be vigilant, noting that the student population would be around ten to eleven percent of the COVID numbers, regardless of being in or out of school.

And she said children who have been part of a household impacted by COVID-19 should remain at home while noting that parents have a special responsibility to continue to support the authorities in that matter.

