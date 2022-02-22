SLTA To Increase Marketing Capacity Of Small & Boutique Properties – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– In celebrating our 43rd anniversary of independence and paying homage to the island’s French heritage, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), is gearing up to officially launch the brand, that would collectively represent and strengthen the marketing capacity of Saint Lucia’s Small and Boutique properties sub-sector, in the international source markets.

Dubbed “Collection de Pépites”, we are proud to showcase the finest in a journey of discovery of over 300 hidden gems strewn throughout the island.

The brand will serve the clientele that is optimistic about experiences that are more intimate or off the beaten track, with exquisite properties that offer stunning views

and modern amenities in BnBs, Inns, Villas, and Boutiques.

A “pépite” is a small piece of gold or a nugget. It is also a thing whose exceptional quality attracts attention and where you are sure to find your happiness.

“Collection de Pépites serves part of our mandate, to carry out informative market research, facilitate business opportunities and linkages between tourism and other sectors of the economy. We are confident that the collection will reap fruitful rewards from this initiative”, said Mrs. Lorine Charles St. Jules, Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

As Saint Lucia seeks to build on its brand promise, Collection de Pépites will present greater opportunities for tourism, initiatives and involvement of our partners, communities, and people.

In the weeks ahead the SLTA will host the official media launch of the program in all markets.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

