SLTA Announces New Connectivity With St. Kitts Via Sunrise Airways

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is thrilled to announce the commencement of a same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia via Sunrise Airways, starting on July 8, 2024.

This new connectivity is poised to enhance travel options and strengthen ties between the two islands.

The announcement was made in St. Kitts during a collaborative marketing initiative between the SLTA and Sunrise Airways, held from June 27-30, 2024.

The joint efforts included brand and destination promotion at the St. Kitts Music Festival, extensive media campaigns, and engagements with the diaspora community.

The service will depart from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) to George F.L. Charles Airport between July 8-14, operating on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Starting July 15, the service will run daily, with a brief 20-minute stopover in Antigua to ensure a seamless and efficient journey for travelers.

“We are excited about this new flight route, which not only provides a convenient travel option for passengers but also opens up new opportunities for cultural and economic exchanges between our islands,” said Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information. “Our partnership with Sunrise Airways and our marketing initiatives in St. Kitts highlight our commitment to fostering stronger regional connections and promoting Saint Lucia as a premier travel destination. This service also enhances our collaboration with key regional institutions like the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the OECS Commission, strengthening our ties within the Eastern Caribbean.”

This enhanced connectivity is expected to boost tourism and facilitate easier access for both business and leisure travelers, further solidifying Saint Lucia’s position as a key destination in the Caribbean.

The SLTA and Sunrise Airways look forward to welcoming passengers on this new route and sharing the unique and diverse experiences that Saint Lucia has to offer.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority