SLP Supporters Urged To Help Protect Dr. Ernest Hilaire

On Saturday, Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) supporters heard calls to protect and support Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

The occasion was SLP Castries South Constituency Group’s Annual General Meeting in Ciceron, Castries.

“…I see what is happening here and the attack on your parliamentary rep—a relentless attack on our political leader, a relentless attack on the deputy… but brothers and sisters, I want to tell you, that you have voted Dr. Hilaire into office, you have to be the wall that is going to protect him,” Parliamentary representative for Soufriere, Emma Hippolyte told a gathering of red-clad constituents and supporters.

In his address, Dr. Hilaire declared his commitment to Castries South residents.

He also spoke of development projections that should come to fruition over the coming months and years.

According to Hilaire, a community centre will open over the next “few weeks”, construction of a playing field will be completed, and the location for a “modern health centre” will be confirmed—all of which will occur in Ciceron.