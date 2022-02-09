SLP Government To Strengthen Integrity Commission, Beef Up Staff – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has assured that the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) will beef up the Integrity Commission and strengthen its staff to ensure that the body enforces the island’s integrity laws.

Pierre was responding to a reporter’s question whether he would support Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s declaration that her cabinet members would have to declare their assets before serving.

“We have an integrity commission and when you look at our budget issues this year you will see there will be provisions there to strengthen the commission,” Pierre answered.

Pressed on the issue of asset declaration, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister explained that there’s an integrity law and said the government would ensure the commission enforces it.

– Advertisement –

He also disclosed plans to strengthen staff at the commission.

“The integrity legislation is there – it has to be policed. It could not have been policed because there was no staffing. It did not have the tools. We are going to give it the tools and I will tell you something, it has to police politicians in the past also,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister stated.

Pierre has consistently declared zero tolerance for corruption.

In this regard, he had announced plans to appoint a special prosecutor to probe allegations of corruption under the former Allen Chastanet.

And Pierre has warned that people will not escape if they steal the people’s money.

– Advertisement –