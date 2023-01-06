SLP Condemns UnitedPac Over Unfounded Accusations Against Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

UnitedPac, a known mouthpiece of the United Workers Party, continues to issue false and unfounded statements on their media pages, against the Political Leader and Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre.

In an effort to protect his good name, the Political Leader has written to this media house to immediately remove these libelous accusations from their pages.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party condemns the repeated and dangerous actions by UnitedPac and unequivocally supports and applauds the Political Leader for his bold decision to clear the air on these untruths and protect his reputation.

The time has now come for the UWP and its operatives to come forward and present evidence to justify their accusations or face further legal action.

The SLP recognizes that this is an honest effort to stop the spread of false information that continues to harm the general public and the reputation of Members of Parliament.