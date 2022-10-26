SLP Condemns ‘Malicious UWP Video’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Labour Party unequivocally condemns the recent video published by UNITED PAC on behalf of the United Workers Party and its leader, Allen Chastanet, in which malicious and false allegations of criminality are made against Prime Minister Philip Pierre and his Cabinet members.

This despicable video reflects, not only a delusionary mindset, but naked desperation on the part of the United Workers Party and its Leader.

While SLP encourages the Prime Minister and other members of his Cabinet to explore the full extent of their legal rights to defend themselves from the lies and fabrications contained in the UWP Video, the record will show that it is the Leader of the United Workers Party who is the subject of proceedings in the High Court for allegedly using funds of the Soufriere Town Council for a political event.

It is the same Leader of the United Workers Party who was described as a stranger to the truth by the OECS Court of Appeal.

Further, it was the Leader of the United Workers Party who was recently voted overwhelmingly out of office as Prime Minister by the people of this country who were fed up with the rampant allegations of corruption under his leadership and pathological and reckless mismanagement of the country during his tenure as Minister of Finance, as well as the massive lies and misinformation invented by him and other members of his Government and Party.

It is not surprising therefore, that Allen Chastanet and his demented UWP fanatics will resort to more lies and misinformation in order to malign Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre who has served and continues to serve our country with the highest level of integrity and honesty.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party. Headline photo: Screen grab from video.

