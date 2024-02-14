SLP Condemns Chastanet’s Behaviour – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Labour Party once again condemns the deplorable and unparliamentary conduct of the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Allen Chastanet, at the sitting of the House of Assembly on Tuesday 13th February, and at the same time applauds Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Jeremiah Norbert, for upholding the Standing Orders of the House in the face of Allen Chastanet’s unruly and disrespectful behaviour.

At the end of the debate on a motion, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Jeremiah Norbert, scanned the room to ensure no member intended to speak.

No member’s microphone light came on, and so the Prime Minister proceeded to put on his light.

Hon. Norbert acknowledged the Prime Minister, who rose to close the debate.

After the Prime Minister’s introductory remarks, the Leader of the Opposition could then be heard shouting across the room that he intended to speak.

Allen Chastanet proceeded to challenge the Speaker, and even after he was cautioned by the Speaker, said that he was not going to sit down.

The Prime Minister was still on his feet and said, “Mr. Speaker, even if the member for Micoud South continues to disrespect this honorable House, I think that in the interest of the people hearing the misinformation that they utter, and the fact that I have an opportunity to respond, I beg you, even if his light came on after mine, I beg you to allow him to continue.”

The Prime Minister recalled that this disrespect from the Leader of the Opposition has happened to every Speaker since Allen Chastanet’s UWP administration, including one of his own who had to be carried out of the House after a long and stressful Parliamentary session.

The SLP congratulates Deputy Speaker Hon. Jeremiah Norbert, who, in his first stint at presiding over a full session of the House of Assembly, firmly maintained its principles and conventions.

The SLP also commends Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre for magnanimously consenting to allow Allen Chastanet to address the House even though it was not the turn of the Leader of the Opposition to do so.

However, Allen Chastanet refused, and demonstrated once more that his bullying, petulant and childish behaviour disqualifies him to be a Parliamentary Representative and a leader of this country.

We recognize that this is a deliberate strategy of the Leader of the Opposition, to divert attention from the important work of the government.

These antics will not deter the SLP administration from fulfilling its mandate to put the people first, as exemplified by the several important bills that were passed yesterday,including motions to strengthen our education and tourism sectors.

It is critically important that our leaders, in whatever field, but particularly in politics, set the example for our young people, of proper decorum and obedience to our laws.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party will always promote good and responsible governance, observance of the laws of our country, and the upholding of our democratic traditions.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party