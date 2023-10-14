SLP Calls For Retraction, Apology Over Chastanet’s ‘Slavery’ Remarks – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, October 12th during a live broadcast show hosted by the Chairman of the UWP, Therold Prudent, the Leader of the United Workers Party, Hon. Allen Chastanet, called for public flogging of a 100% Black Cabinet of Ministers, comprising of both men and women.

When asked about the SLP’s performance in government, Allen Chastanet exclaimed, “They should be publicly flogged for what they are doing,” calling for a breach of Article 5 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states, “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The Saint Lucia Labour Party is appalled that yet again, the former Prime Minister continues to showcase the mindset of a slavemaster, as citizens of Saint Lucia are continuously reminded of their enslaved past.

It was this same member, during his time as Prime Minister, who claimed that “colonialization had a conscience”, whose father built and owns a building known as “Colony House” where the Police Traffic Department was moved to under his administration.

Will Allen Chastanet flog his children or his friends? Or, is that reserved only for Black people and supporters of the Labour Party? The SLP reminds the Leader of the Opposition that as recent as 16th December 2022, United Nations experts were deeply aggrieved that flogging went on in certain countries and called on the organisations involved to halt immediately, all forms of torturous, cruel and degrading forms of punishments.

The SLP demands that Allen Chastanet issues an immediate retraction and apology and that the United Workers Party distances itself from a leader who adopts this colonial mindset in 2023.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Labour Party

