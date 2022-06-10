SLP Applauds Government On Keeping Its One Laptop Per Child Promise – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Labour Party applauds the Government of Saint Lucia on keeping its promise to reinstate the One Laptop Per Child programme.

On 9th June 2022, the Government of Saint Lucia distributed over 3800 laptops, valued at $2,945,000.00 to forms 1 and 2 students enrolled in 22 secondary schools.

The laptops were distributed by the parliamentary representatives at the District Education offices, including Opposition parliamentarians Hon. Allen Chastanet and Hon. Bradley Felix who represent the Micoud South and Choiseul-Saltibus constituencies.

During the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s campaign leading up to the July 26th 2021 General Elections, our Political Leader, Hon. Philip J. Pierre promised to “immediately reinstate the One Laptop Per Child Programme” that was discontinued by the Allen Chastanet Administration when they came into office in June 2016.

– Advertisement –

From 2016 to 2021, Saint Lucian students were deprived of laptop devices for studies, and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Allen Chastanet administration made the ill-advised decision to instead purchase e-books and subscriptions for students, claiming that e-books were better than laptops.

When the Saint Lucia Labour Party government took office, it was discovered that:

1. The subscriptions were incompatible with the ebooks, wasting over $2 million

of taxpayers’ money

2. The ebooks were faulty and incompatible with software needed for students

doing technical subjects

3. Hundreds of ebooks were found in a storage room and were not functioning While the former UWP administration tries to find every fault with our government’s policy to “encourage life- long learning, and address all levels of the education process in a coherent way”, the government has delivered on its promise.

Source: Saint Lucia Labour Party

– Advertisement –