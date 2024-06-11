SLP Accuses Chastanet Of Inciting Violence With ‘War’ Remark – St. Lucia Times

The ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) has criticized opposition leader Allen Chastanet’s remarks about declaring war, asserting that he was inciting violence.

Chastanet made the remarks during a Town Hall meeting of his United Workers Party (UWP) on Sunday.

He accused the SLP of destroying Saint Lucia’s democracy, warning that the country would become a dictatorship.

The Micoud South MP also declared that the Philip J. Pierre administration had no plan.“Tonight, we must declare war,” Chastanet said.

“We must declare war on anybody who wants to take us for a pappyshow. We want to declare war on anybody who wants to be in breach of our constitution, anybody who tried to take advantage,” the former Prime Minister asserted to applause from those in attendance.

“And I am putting the civil servants on notice. They are obligated to protect the people, not the ministers. It’s not a threat,” he said.

The SLP reacted with a statement accusing Chastanet of inciting violence among his supporters at a time when Saint Lucia was trying to manage crime and violence through various crime-prevention strategies.

“Why does the United Workers Party constantly encourage its supporters to engage in waring behavior, whether it is to burn down buildings or point guns at supporters of the SLP? This gang leader, Allen Chastanet, proves that he will stop at nothing and will do whatever it takes to regain leadership,” the SLP declared.

The ruling party statement described the UWP leader as a ‘dangerous man’ who must apologise for his ‘outrageous and insensitive comments’.