SLOC Issues Advisory Regarding Julien Alfred Billboards

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. has warned of the strict prohibition against unauthorised depiction of the Olympic Rings on billboards.
In a statement on Monday, the SLOC said it had noticed some business places hoisting billboards with the Olympic Rings on them welcoming home Julien Alfred.
“The SLOC Inc. wishes to inform all concerned that the use of the Olympic Rings is strictly prohibited for use. The Olympic Rings are the exclusive property of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They are a mark protected around the world and cannot be used without the IOC’s prior written consent,” the Committee statement advised.
“We look forward to the understanding of all and would appreciate if those rings can be blocked off immediately. The cooperation of all is needed at this time,” it stated.
Recently, questions also surfaced regarding the sale of Julien Alfred-themed paraphernalia ahead of her homecoming on Tuesday.
The questions followed a St. Lucia Times story on the sales.
The story drew several comments, with some readers expressing that Alfred should get compensation for using her name and image.
In addition, an attorney at law raised legal concerns regarding the issue.
