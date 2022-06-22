SLOC Inc. Gives EC$5,853.00 To Table Tennis Association – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. last Saturday made a check presentation for EC$5,853.00 to the Saint Lucia National Table Tennis Association (SLNTTA).

The funds will assist national table tennis player, De’Andre Calderon, as he prepares to represent Saint Lucia in the sport at the upcoming Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham, England, from 28th July to 8th August, 2022.

D’Andre Calderon

Considered one of the top table tennis players in Saint Lucia, Calderon won the Under-15 National Championships held in August 2019 at the SLNTTA’s headquarters at Vide Bouteille, Castries. In that tournament, he defended his title with a 3-0 win over Jelanie Dusauzay.

Adrian Albert, Treasurer of the SLNTTA, accepted the check from Teddy Mathews, General Secretary of SLOC Inc., at a brief handover ceremony held at Olympic House. Albert expressed gratitude to SLOC Inc. for supporting the young athlete.

“On behalf of the St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association, I want to thank the Olympic Committee for their contribution towards the training of one of our athletes,” he said. “I know it’s going to go very far in assisting him in preparing for the Commonwealth Games.”

SLOC Inc. President, Alfred Emmanuel, said SLOC Inc. is always pleased to provide assistance to its many members. However, he reminded members that their requests must be realistic.

“The St. Lucia Olympic Committee is not a financial generating association and our sources of finances have not increased with my becoming the President of the SLOC Inc.,” Emmanuel said.

He added: “We’re seeing some requests, which, throughout my stint at this organization, I’ve never seen before. However, when we receive them, we always make an informed decision and provide assistance which we believe is justified based on our full investigation of the proposal before us.”

Source: St. Lucia Olympic Committee. HEADLINE PHOTO: SLNTTA’s Treasurer, Adrian Albert, left, receiving the check from SLOC Inc.’s Secretary General, Teddy Matthews.

