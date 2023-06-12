SLOC Inc. Fine-tuning Plans For Olympic Week Activities – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. is currently in the process of fine-tuning plans for the hosting of this year’s Olympic Week.

This year, Olympic Week will run from Sunday, June 18 to Friday, June 23, the final day being Olympic Day.

Various activities are slated in observance of this year’s Olympic Week, which is being held under the theme, “Let’s Move”.

On Sunday, June 18, an Olympic Day Walk will begin outside the Castries Market from 7:00 a.m., with walkers from various sporting federations following a predetermined route through and out of the city that ends at the Red Cross building at Vigie. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, an Olympic Family Day event will be held at the Vigie Sports Complex and Sab Playing Field.

At the close of registration on June 1, 2023, a total of 454 people had registered for the event.

From Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23, a daily quiz will be hosted via the SLOC Inc.’s Facebook page, with a live daily draw, and prizes awarded accordingly. A new quiz will be posted immediately following each daily draw and respondents must post their correct answers via the SLOC Inc.’s Facebook page by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the following draw.

On Monday, June 19, Wednesday, June 21, and Friday, June 23, the SLOC Inc. will host visits by children from various schools to its Olympic Museum.

On Tuesday, June 20, a team from the SLOC Inc. will join teachers and students from selected schools within the Castries basin to plant fruit and ornament trees on their school premises.

On June 22, the national Athletes’ Forum will be held at Bay Gardens Hotel from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On June 23, the President’s Message will premiere via the SLOC Inc.’s Facebook page.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Olympic Committee. Headline photo: President of the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc., Alfred Emmanuel.

