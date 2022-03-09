SLOC Inc. Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Robert Joseph – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Executive Board of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. expresses condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Joseph, who died yesterday (Tuesday) following a period of illness.

Mr. Joseph was the current First Vice-President of the Boxing Association, and, by extension, a member of the SLOC Inc.

“We are all saddened at receiving the news late yesterday of Robert’s passing,” SLOC Inc.’s

President, Alfred Emmanuel, said, noting the contribution of Mr. Joseph over the years, working tirelessly in ensuring that boxers got the right environment to practice their sport.

The SLOC Inc. takes this opportunity to recognize the many years of outstanding service by

Joseph to the sport of boxing and expresses our sympathies to the Executive and other members of the St. Lucia Boxing Association.

Source: St. Lucia Olympic Committee

