SLOC Inc. Expresses Condolences On Death Of Former Sports Minister – St. Lucia Times News

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. expresses condolences to the family, relatives and friends of former Minister for Community Development and Sports, Desmond Brathwaite, who died in his sleep on Sunday, 10th April, 2022.

SLOC Inc.’s President, Alfred Emmanuel, said last Monday that Braithwaite was a lover of sports who went out of his way to put Saint Lucia on the map.

“He did leave his prints on sports,” Emmanuel said. “The building that you would see at Mindoo Phillip Park that is now crying for repair was expanded to what it is today by the late Desmond Brathwaite.”

Emmanuel recalled that the first time any serious discussions were held about a national stadium with any Minister for Sports was with Brathwaite. He also recalled Brathwaite bringing in a team from Martinique to have extensive discussions about a national stadium for Saint Lucia.

“I even think that a delegation from the Athletics Association, along with his Ministry staff and himself, did pay a visit to Martinique at the time – all in an effort to get the stadium going,” Emmanuel stated.

Emmanuel said Braithwaite also played an integral role in the Sports Awards, adding that cricket was his passion and that he ensured the island received a number of international matches.

“So he really did his bit as Minister for Sports. Even when he was no longer Minister for Sports, he was always around sports and in discussions with people associated with sports. So we will surely miss him. May his soul rest in eternal peace while his memories live on,” said Emmanuel.

Brathwaite was the United Workers Party (UWP) Member of Parliament for Castries South between 1987 and 1997 under Prime Ministers Sir John Compton and Dr. Vaughan Lewis.

Source: St. Lucia Olympic Committee Inc

