SLOC Inc. Disburses EC$89,105.26 To Assist Three Members – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, 3rd November, the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. announced assistance totaling EC$89,105.26 to three members, bringing its total assistance for the year thus far to EC$597,547.72.

Mario Reyes, President of the St. Lucia Golf Association, received a cheque for EC$5,000.00 from SLOC Inc. President, Alfred Emmanuel, to be used to assist the Grow Well Inc. programme, which helps disadvantaged youths build character through sports. Emmanuel said he was pleased that the Grow Well programme continues to offer opportunities for youngsters regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.

“I have always welcomed programmes like these because there is the misconception that you have to be of a particular complexion and you’re supposed to be living in a particular locale in this country if you are to play golf,” Emmanuel said. “No one can be happier than me when I see who the participants are in this Grow Well programme.”

Emmanuel added: “It brings joy to my heart and I have no doubt that those kids are not intimidated by complexion or where they come from. And, not too long from now, most of them will be household names. I wish them every success in that programme and hope the (golf) association will see the need to extend such a programme throughout the length and breadth of the country. If they can achieve that, let me give them the assurance that the SLOC Inc., under my leadership, will be ever ready to assist because these are the things that I like to see.”

– Advertisement –

Another association that was earmarked to receive a cheque at Thursday’s handover ceremony but no representative showed up was the St. Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF). An amount of EC$24,429.00 will go towards assisting the association’s in hosting the 30th OECS Swimming Championships to be held from 11th-13th November in Saint Lucia.

According to Emmanuel, this amount brings the total amount disbursed by SLOC Inc. to the sport of swimming this year to EC$58,885.06.

The SLOC Inc. has also paid airfares totaling $55,261.30 to assist the St. Lucia Rugby Football Union’s team of 12 athletes and 3 officials participation in a qualifying tournament in Mexico. To date, he said, the SLRFU has received a total of EC$83,261.30 from SLOC Inc. this year.

The SLOC Inc. is also assisting national swimmer Jayhan Odlum-Smith’s participation in the Fina World Cup in the U.S. to the tune of US$1,625.00.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Olympic Committee Inc. Headline photo: SLOC Inc. President, Alfred Emmanuel, left, hands over the cheque for EC$5,000.00 to Mario Reyes, President of the St. Lucia Golf Association, on Thursday morning.

– Advertisement –