SLOC Inc. Disburses EC$113,632.58 To Date – St. Lucia Times

Three associations received funding from the SLOC Inc. last Tuesday (February 14, 2023) at a press briefing, namely St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA), St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association (SLNTTA), and St. Lucia Tennis Association (SLTA).

Below are the amounts each association received:

St. Lucia Boxing Association — EC$5,000.00 (2023 Administrative Grant)

St. Luci Lucia Tennis Association — EC$44,904.00 (Tournaments Sponsorship and Payment of 2021/22 ITF Dues

St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association — EC$40,587.64 (Training Camp, and Tournaments Sponsorship)

Receiving the cheques from Emmanuel on behalf of the three associations were: Conrad Fredericks, National Head Boxing Coach; Digby Ambris, SLTA Vice-President; and Chris Wells, Table Tennis Coach.

President of SLOC Inc., Alfred Emmanuel, said that for the first six weeks of 2023, the SLOC Inc. has approved/disbursed a total of EC$121,882.51 to six associations, the other three associations being:

Lucia National Rugby Football Union (SLNRFU), for a monthly stipend of EC$3,000.00 for Technical Director, Wayne Pantor;

Lucia Taekwondo Association, a disbursement of EC$10,070.47, which covers a 75% bursary for Verlina Joseph to pursue studies in International Sports Management at the University of London; and

Lucia Volleyball Association (SLVA), a disbursement of EC$10,070.47, which covers a 75% bursary for Shamma Philgence to pursue studies in International Sports Management at the University of London.

Association

Activity

Amount requested

Amount approved/disbursed

Boxing

Admin Grant to assist with purchase of container

$5,000.00

$5,000.00









Rugby

Monthly stipend for Wayne Pantor – Technical Director

$3,000.00

$3,000.00









Taekwondo

75% busary to pursue studies at University of London

10,070.47

10,070.47









Tennis

Billy Jean Cup U 16 Tournament – Guatemala

$20,000.00

$19,236.80

Tennis

World Junior Tennis Championship – Santo Domingo

$20,000.00

$10,000.00

Tennis

Payment of ITF dues for 2021 & 2022

$ 31,334.40

$15,667.20









Table Tennis

Monthly stipend for coach Chris Wells

US$1000 per month

EC$750.00 per month starting Feb.

Table Tennis

Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championship – Guyana

$6846.59

$5,000.00

Table Tennis

U 19 & Cadet U 15 Championship – Guyana

$12,552.08

$10,000.00

Table Tennis

Centro Caribbean Sports Qualifier – Guyana

$22,224.67

$18,214.42

Table Tennis

Training camp for D’Andre Calderon – Germany

$ 7,373.22

$7,373.22









Volleyball

75% busary to pursue stides at University of London

$10,070.40

$10,070.40









GRAND TOTAL APPROVED EC$ 121,882.58/ DISBURSED TO DATE EC$113,632.58 FOR 2023

Last year, the SLOC Inc. disbursed over EC$1 million in funding to member associations.

Going forward, Emmanuel stated, the SLOC Inc. will hold associations more accountable, especially as it relates to timely reporting. He noted that the SLOC Inc. has made the reporting procedure quite simple and straightforward for members.

“We have created a template which we have circulated to them and all we’re asking of them is to complete the template and provide soft copies of photos of the various activities undertaken seven days after the completion of the event,” Emmanuel explained. “If members fail to comply, then going forward, we will take the necessary action against them.”

He added: “At the end of the day, we have to account to our funding agencies who demand of us to account in a particular manner and time-frame. If we don’t account within that particular time-frame, rest assured, we would not be getting the necessary funds that those associations rely on so badly. We need to get things in order so that we can get the job done so that at the end of the day everyone is happy.”

This year, Emmanuel said, the SLOC Inc. will also take action against members who are non-compliant with its funding procedure for requests.

He said the SLOC Inc. cannot be asked to provide the necessary funding without accountability from members. He noted that at the bottom of the application form for requests indicates that associations receiving funding are required to provide the SLOC Inc. with a report no later than seven days following the completion of the event. Many associations are yet to do so, he stated.

“You wouldn’t believe that we still have members out there who would have received funds in 2022 and they have not submitted the necessary reports along with the financial documents to substantiate the funding received,” said Emmanuel.“That cannot continue. That is the end of the road. You don’t report within seven days, we will take action going forward.”

Emmanuel also addressed the delinquency on some members’ part in not providing the SLOC Inc. with their list of activities for funding in a timely manner, adding that action will be taken for non-compliance.

“We have members who up until now, and despite being given a deadline of November 2022 to submit their plans for 2023 to the SLOC Inc. and to identify at least two events for possible assistance, have submitted nothing,” he said.

“But we expect them to come making requests, and when those requests will be received, we will treat them accordingly.”

Emmanuel told the media that the SLOC Inc. is gearing up for an extremely busy 2023, with participation in at least three major events, namely the Centro Caribe Sports Games in El Salvador (June 23-July 8), the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago (August 4-11), and the Pan American Games in Chile (October 20 to November 5).

“As our mandate would dictate, participation in those events is a must.” “And since participation is a must, we find it only fitting to encourage our members to prepare their athletes so that when the time comes the best of the best in Saint Lucia will be under our banner heading to those Games.”

He added: “Last year was an excellent and exciting year for us and we hope that we can achieve similar results in 2023, not to mention Paris 2024. But for us to achieve the success that we desire, some of our members will have to show better slate.”

SOURCE: St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. PHOTO: National Head Boxing Coach, Conrad Fredericks, left, receives the cheque from SLOC Inc. President, Alfred Emmanuel.

