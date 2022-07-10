SLOC Inc. Approves, Disburses EC$71,703.69 to Eight Members – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, 6 h July, 2022, the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. approved and disbursed cheques to eight members totaling EC$71,703.69.

Those sums approved were as follows:

 St. Lucia Basketball Association: EC$8,441.69 to assist with expenses associated with

preparing team for this year’s Caribbean Games.

 St. Lucia Amateur Body Building & Fitness Association: EC$14,345.00 for

participation in the 49th Central American and Caribbean Championship.

 St. Lucia Boxing Association: EC$5,000.00 to assist with administrative expenses.

 St. Lucia National Netball Association: EC$5,000.00 to assist with administrative

expenses.

 St. Lucia Rugby Football Union: EC$16,000.00 to assistance with Technical Director’s

expenses and upcoming rugby tournament.

 St. Lucia Aquatics Federation: EC$12,067.00 to assist with covering full cost for

Jayhan Odlum-Smith and Mikaili Charlemagne’s participation at the CCCAN meets with

excess going toward team expenses.

 St. Lucia Tennis Association: EC$5,000.00 to assist with administrative expenses.

 Volleyball St. Lucia: EC$5,850.00 to assist with expenses associated with training

programme and administrative assistant’s monthly stipend.

Last Wednesday, representatives from five of the eight associations – Basketball, Body Building, Swimming, Rugby, and Tennis — attended a brief handover ceremony held in the Jonathan Everett Conference Room, Olympic House, La Clery, Castries, to receive their cheques.

SLOC Inc. President, Alfred Emmanuel, reiterated SLOC Inc.’s commitment to assisting

national federations.

However, he reminded the national federations that accountability must be paramount.

“Our funders demand clear-cut accountability of us, and, as such, we require clear-cut

accountability from our members for the funds disbursed,” Emmanuel said during brief remarks.

“Disbursing funds is always a good thing, but those funds must be put to good use, which, at the end of the day, we would love to see results.”

Emmanuel also reminded national federations that standards set regionally and internationally must met by national federations: “We cannot be participants under the banner of universality. We have been participants under the banner of universality for far too long. The time has come when that has to come to an end.”

Emmanuel said SLOC Inc. has provided coaches with various coaching opportunities over the past two years, adding that coaches need to put in the required work and effort to help the athletes attain the set standards.

“Let me give everyone the assurance that once a standard is set and you have attained it, barring injury or indiscipline, you will be selected,” Emmanuel stated.

“But when standards are set and you do not meet them, I do not expect you to be bashing the SLOC because you were not selected.”

Headline photo: St. Lucia Aquatics Federation president, Eddie Hazell, left, receives a cheque for EC$12,067.00 from SLOC Inc. president, Alfred Emmanuel, last Wednesday.

