SLOC Inc. Approves $81,579.90 For Three Associations – St. Lucia Times News

The St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. on Thursday approved $81,579.90 for three sporting associations in support of their respective programmes.

The St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) received $34,179.90 towards participation of three boxers in the 2022 AMBC Elite Men & Women Continental Championships that will be held from March 22 to April 2 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In addition, the SLBA will be making use of the $5,000 that was earmarked for preparations leading up to the Tokyo Games.

The St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association (SLNTTA) received $11,400.00 towards participation in the Caribbean Under-15 and Under-19 Table Tennis Championships to be held from May 6 to 11 in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, $36,000.00 was approved for the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) towards assistance for a Technical Director for the next 12 months.

The disbursements were made in the SLOC Inc. Conference Room, in La Clery, Castries.

On hand to receive checks from SLOC Inc. Secretary General Teddy Matthews were Chris Wells, PRO/Tournament Director, SLNTTA; and Irwin Jean, Vice-President, SLBA.

Alfred Emmanuel, SLOC Inc. President, stated that SLOC Inc. has approved $177,839.90 for six members thus far this year. He said that SLOC Inc. remains committed to assisting members for the development of sports.

Emmanuel noted SLOC Inc. does not receive financial assistance from the Government of Saint Lucia or the private sector. That position, he added, was deliberate, in order to afford members the opportunity to tap into those resources.

Emmanuel called on members to step up their game when securing funding for their various activities, adding that funding from SLOC Inc. must be justified by impressive performances.

“We also want our members to recognize the fact that, with the limited resources that are made available to them, they will have to show slate,” Emmanuel said. “The St. Lucia Olympic Committee Inc. is demanding performance on the field of play. It cannot be another outing again.”

He added: “We’re not accepting the notion that we are financing teams to leave these shores to gain experience. You gain experience at home; you show that you’re prepared for the regional and international competitions, and the SLOC Inc. will help you along. Trips for experience is no more under the SLOC Inc.”

Emmanuel and Matthews wished the three organizations receiving disbursements on Thursday success in their pursuits. They both reaffirmed SLOC Inc.’s commitment to continue building relationships with members.

PHOTO: SLOC Inc. President Alfred Emmanuel and Secretary General Teddy Matthews with association representatives at Thursday’s check handover ceremony.

