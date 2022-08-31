SLNTTA Hosts Successful National Table Tennis Championships – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association (SLNTTA) held their National Table Tennis Championships from August 22 to 28, 2022, at the Castries Table Tennis Centre.

There were 7 titles up for grabs, namely Men’s Teams, Women’s Teams, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Women’s Singles.

The women teams saw Team Tigers led by Shatal Charles and Ernaya Clerice winning gold, Team Jaguars led by Teri Ann Esperance and Harmony Herman finished second, whilst Team Eagles led by Zarianne Anthony and Daniella Symphorian finished third.

Men’s Team Champions — right to left — De Andre Calderon and Stephen Steele.

The Men’s Team event saw Rising Stars led by De Andre Calderon and Stephen Steele finishing in first place, Team Eagles led by Chris Wells and Joshua Lubin placing second, whilst Team Challengers led by Adrian Albert Jr and Manie Eleuthere finished third.

The podium finishers for the Men’s Doubles were De Andre Calderon/Dawitt Nurse winning gold, Chris Wells/Adrian Albert winning silver and Jelanie Dusauzay/Joshua Lubin as well as Teddy Matthews/Nathan Alexander winning bronze.

Men’s Doubles Champions De Andre Calderon and Dawitt Nurse.

The podium finishers for the Ladies Doubles were:

1st place — Shatal Charles/ Ernaya Clerice

2nd place — Zarianne Anthony/Daniella Symphorian

3rd place — Teri-Ann Esperance/ Harmony Herman

Ladies Doubles Champions Ernaya Clerice and Shatal Charles.

Mixed Doubles saw Dawitt Nurse/Teri Ann Esperance winning gold, Manie Eleuthere/Shatal Charles winning silver, whilst Stephen Steele/Ernaya Clerice as well as Zarianne Anthony/Vernan Salvator got the bronze.

Mixed doubles champions Teri Ann Esperance and Dawitt Nurse.

Ladies Singles saw defending National Champion Zarianne Anthony winning 3 sets to 1 in the finals against Shatal Charles to retain her title. Twelve-year-old Shatal Charles finished second whilst Teri Ann Esperance and Ernaya Clerice finished third.

Ladies National Champion Zarianne Anthony.

The Men’s Singles saw defending champion De Andre Calderon dominating all his opponents in straight sets to retain his title. Overseas-based Celestine Samuel finished second whilst Chris Wells and Dawitt Nurse finished third.

SOURCE: St. Lucia National Table Tennis Association. Headline photo: National Men’s Singles champion De Andre Calderon (at right).

