The St Lucia Medical and Dental Association is warning St Lucians not to participate in a dangerous internet activity.
“It has come to our attention that a new trend referred to as “the crate challenge” which originated in the United States ha
Thu Aug 26 , 2021
As the reopening date of school draws nearer, the stress of obtaining school books and supplies heightens as parents scour various stores island-wide to conduct their last-minute shopping. Local organization Where Ladies Talk has made it easy for
The St Lucia Medical and Dental Association is warning St Lucians not to participate in a dangerous internet activity.
“It has come to our attention that a new trend referred to as “the crate challenge” which originated in the United States ha
Thu Aug 26 , 2021
As the reopening date of school draws nearer, the stress of obtaining school books and supplies heightens as parents scour various stores island-wide to conduct their last-minute shopping. Local organization Where Ladies Talk has made it easy for