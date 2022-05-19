SLMDA President Writes Hilaire Expressing Opposition To ‘Unvaxxed’ Carnival – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) has expressed opposition to plans to hold an ‘unvaxxed’ carnival in a letter to Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

SLMDA President Dr. Merle Clarke signed the letter.

It followed an announcement this week by Hilaire’s Ministry that Carnival will be open to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, with guidelines to follow.

The Ministry had initially stated that Saint Lucia would have a ‘vaxxed’ event.

However, it changed course this week in a press release.

In documenting the opposition of the SLMDA’s executive and members to an ‘unvaxxed’ Carnival, the letter to Hilaire acknowledged the complexities of the ‘lives and livelihoods conundrum’ and the economic impact of the festivity.

“But we are duty-bound to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this country,” President Dr. Merle Clarke wrote.

She noted that the strategy alluded to in this week’s press release was far from being the safest and most responsible approach to hosting a mass crown event during a pandemic, particularly in the context of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

Clarke also noted that as physicians, SLMDA members are aware that the scarcity of social activities during the pandemic has far-reaching mental health implications.

“But we cannot and will not in good conscience support the sanctioning of unsafe mass crowd events,’ the SLMDA President declared.

“We must as a country prioritise the wellbeing of our people and the education of our children,” Clarke stated.

In addition, the SLMDA President indicated that the ‘unvaxxed’ Carnival plan would undoubtedly sound the ‘death knell’ for the ‘exceedingly sluggish’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“We strongly recommend that this decision be reconsidered and that vaccination be a requirement for all attendees of carnival events,” Clarke wrote regarding the ‘unvaxxed’ Carnival plan.

And she explained that failure to do so would adversely impact SLMDA members, fellow healthcare providers, and Saint Lucia’s fragile healthcare system.

