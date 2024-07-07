SLMDA Mourns The Passing Of Dr. George Martin Didier

It is with profound sadness that the Executive and members of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association announce the passing of Dr. George Martin Didier SLC, CBE, MBBS, DM(Med), FRCP, FACP, FESC, FAAC.
Dr. Didier was a true stalwart of Medicine here in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean.
A physician, mentor and friend to many. A true pioneer of medical cooperation throughout the Caribbean. One who believed that we are duty bound to serve our fellowmen.
Saint Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean have truly lost a gentle giant of the medical field.
We extend our most sincere condolences to his wife Dr. Marie Grandison Didier, his daughters Dr. Mellanie Didier, Dr. Leah Didier and his extended family.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
SOURCE: Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.