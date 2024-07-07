SLMDA Mourns The Passing Of Dr. George Martin Didier

It is with profound sadness that the Executive and members of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association announce the passing of Dr. George Martin Didier SLC, CBE, MBBS, DM(Med), FRCP, FACP, FESC, FAAC.

Dr. Didier was a true stalwart of Medicine here in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean.

A physician, mentor and friend to many. A true pioneer of medical cooperation throughout the Caribbean. One who believed that we are duty bound to serve our fellowmen.

Saint Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean have truly lost a gentle giant of the medical field.

We extend our most sincere condolences to his wife Dr. Marie Grandison Didier, his daughters Dr. Mellanie Didier, Dr. Leah Didier and his extended family.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association