SLMDA Mourns Death Of ‘Unsung Hero’ – St. Lucia Times News

The St. Lucia Medical & Dental Association (SLMDA) has lamented the death of nurse Kezia Wilson who succumbed after being shot on Tuesday at Goodlands, Castries, describing the deceased as an ‘unsung hero’.

The SLMDA’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Monique Raggie, issued the following statement on behalf of the organisation:

Choosing to become a healthcare worker is not simply a career choice but a vocation which requires sacrifice and dedication to preserving the lives of others, Nurse Kezia Wilson exemplified these traits.

She was a passionate and selfless caregiver who earned the respect and admiration of all colleagues and patients.

We the members of the healthcare fraternity have been plunged into mourning because of her violent and untimely death. Saint Lucia has truly lost an unsung hero.

The impact of violent crime on the system has been spoken of repeatedly; be it the psychological impact on the families of victims and healthcare providers or the strain on resources such as the blood bank.

We will continue to advocate for robust national policy on crime prevention and we join the national chorus for justice for our beloved Nurse Kezia Wilson and all other victims of violent crime.

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nurse Wilson.

May you be comforted by the knowledge of the magnitude of the contribution which she made and the joy she brought to others with her “larger than life personality”.

She will forever live in the hearts of her colleagues, relatives, patients and every individual who had the privilege of meeting her.

Rest in power Nurse Kezia Wilson.

