SLHTA President Upbeat About 2024 Tourism Prospects – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) President Paul Collymore was upbeat about this country’s tourism prospects in 2024, declaring in a New Year message that it promises to be an exciting year on many fronts.

Collymore said he looked forward to the months ahead with great optimism.

He noted that tourism is due for more expansion.

The SLHTA President explained that various tourism investments continue to take shape.

He mentioned Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, Cas en Bas Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Cabot Saint Lucia, Caribbean Jewels Seven Wonders, and the GPH Cruise Project.

Collymore said excitement was also building for the second installment of the Saint Lucia Tourism Awards, The Gimies, where hardworking team members and outstanding businesses will get recognition.

“This year will be a historic one for the Association as we celebrate our sixtieth anniversary,” he disclosed.

The SLHTA President said the Association would observe the occasion with several exciting events and activities.

They will begin with the 60th Annual General Meeting in February.

Collymore expressed pride in how tourism positively impacted Saint Lucia in 2023.

He recalled that the SLHTA, through its philanthropic arm, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, disbursed EC$1.4 million to support various programmes Islandwide.

“The youth were engaged through After School, Summer, and On-The-Job Training Programmes; team members were upskilled through training opportunities in Customer Service, Artificial Intelligence, Lifesaving and Boat Captaining; and the communities of Wilton’s Yard and Grass Street were engaged to position them to benefit from the tourism dollar,” he observed.

Collymore declared that the SLHTA would continue to advocate on members’ behalf.

In addition, he said the Association eagerly anticipated further collaboration with local, regional, and international partners to realise its strategic business objectives.

