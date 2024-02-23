SLHTA President Says Division Not An Option For Success – St. Lucia Times

The President of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) issued a call to unity as the Island celebrated its 45th independence anniversary.

In an Independence Day message, Paul Collymore noted that Saint Lucia was at a critical juncture.

Collymore observed that lawlessness, climate change, and the recent pandemic have all tried to derail the country’s progress.

“However, we have proven time and time again that we will not be deterred,” he stated.

The SLHTA President said for that reason, he believed this year’s theme, ‘Douvan Ansanm: Building a Nation through Unity, Resilience, and Creativity,’ was quite apt.

Collymore said the theme should encourage citizens to commit to a common goal: building a safe and prosperous Saint Lucia.

” Division is not an option if we are to succeed,” he asserted.

“Citizens can rest assured that the tourism private sector will continue to work with all stakeholders and play its part towards this goal,” he said.

Collymore recalled that while the journey that began with independence in 1979 had its fair share of challenges, there was much to be proud of and celebrate.

The SLHTA official stated that Saint Lucians had left an indelible mark in many areas, including the Arts, Academics, and Sports.

He mentioned Nobel Laureates Sir Arthur Lewis and Sir Derek Walcott.

In addition, the SLHTA President spoke of Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Levern Spencer, and ‘rising stars’ like Julien Alfred, Naomi London, Kimani Melius, and others.

Collymore extended warmest congratulations to all Sons and Daughters of Saint Lucia, home and abroad, on the ‘joyous occasion’ of independence.

“Let us celebrate our people, achievements, and resilience,” he urged.