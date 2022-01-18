SLHTA Looks To New Year With ‘Cautious Optimism And Hope’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) is cautiously optimistic about the New Year, amid the current challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all look towards this new year with cautious optimism and hope. The international demand for destination Saint Lucia experiences was strong over the recent holiday season and remains robust over the first quarter of 2022. Notwithstanding the predictable implications of the new variant on business activity, our arrival figures were healthy and business volumes for many tourism services provider members were encouraging,” says association President Paul Collymore.

In a New Year message, Collymore explained that the SLHTA’s most significant challenge in 2022 will be its ability to co-exist productively and profitably alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, he said the association’s members are confident that they can do it.

“After millions of dollars in protocol development, training of team members and recertification of tourism service providers, we are ready to operate safely, assuring visitors and team members alike that their safety is our number one priority,” the SLHTA President asserted.

He noted that Saint Lucia was not alone in dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

In this regard, the SLHTA President observed that globally, first-world countries, with resources far exceeding the budget of this region, are also struggling to keep pace with the virus’ mutation and demands on more advanced healthcare systems and economies.

“No one has been spared the wrath of COVID-19 and, by some professional accounts, we are years away from any sense of normalcy,” the SLHTA President declared.

Collymore said tourism has always held the greatest comparative advantage to grow the fortunes of small island developing states.

“Now is one of those times in our history when we must step up to again prove the value of sustainable tourism and its regenerative power to heal. But we cannot do this without your continued help and support,” he told SLHTA members whom he lauded for their unwavering support and for always answering the board’s call to service.

